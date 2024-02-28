Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 1,840,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,566,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

