Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 293,543 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,543 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Vipshop worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 99.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,236,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 616,767 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,703 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 6,103,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,267. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

