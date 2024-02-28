Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 293,543 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,543 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vipshop worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vipshop by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 6,103,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

