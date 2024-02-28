Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $6.19 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,808 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in HP by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after buying an additional 3,613,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $91,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,363. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

