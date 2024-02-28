Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,278 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,641,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $661.80. 214,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.83. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $670.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

