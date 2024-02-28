Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$1.23 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,014,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,215. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.18.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 583,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,184,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,434 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

