Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $975-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.92 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.350 EPS.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $157.31 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.78.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Novanta by 34.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

