Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.90), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. Novavax updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Stock Down 27.2 %

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. 25,189,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,352,344. The stock has a market cap of $520.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 29.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Novavax by 239.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

