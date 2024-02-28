NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.05

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.05 and last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 654284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -21.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2,317.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,761 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,850,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,072,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 326.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

