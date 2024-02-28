Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is Flight Deck Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,133 shares during the period. NU accounts for approximately 10.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in NU were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NU. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NU by 234.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,816,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,623,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

