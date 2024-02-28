Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.06

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 56999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $606.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $100,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

