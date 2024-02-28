Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.
Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance
Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 133.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 71.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 183,769 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 581.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $21,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.
