Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports.

Nuvalent Stock Down 2.4 %

NUVL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 217,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,975. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.37. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $89.35.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $2,274,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $2,274,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,150 shares of company stock worth $14,577,684 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,106,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after buying an additional 299,446 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,780,000 after buying an additional 1,205,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 800.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 77,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.