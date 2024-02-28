Nuwellis (NUWE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nuwellis Price Performance

NUWE stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.12. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuwellis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuwellis by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuwellis

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.