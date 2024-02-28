NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

