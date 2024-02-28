O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 304,898 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 97.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,898 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100,316 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

