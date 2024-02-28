O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

