O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 115.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GL opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.60. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

