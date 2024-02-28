O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.