O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

AZN stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

