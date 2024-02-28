O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

