O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

