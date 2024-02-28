O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.90.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

