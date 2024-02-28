O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 393.7% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 357,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,456,000 after acquiring an additional 284,833 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 410.1% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 158.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 336.6% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 53,088 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $682.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

