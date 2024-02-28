O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

NYSE WU opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

