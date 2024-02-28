O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,358 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,373 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $767.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $743.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

