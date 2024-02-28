O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

