O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,425 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2896 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

