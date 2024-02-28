O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 10,115 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Amdocs worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

