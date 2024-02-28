ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

