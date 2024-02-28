OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.08

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 370404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.93.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

