Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.74), with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.75).

Octopus AIM VCT Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £106.27 million, a P/E ratio of -297.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.57.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

