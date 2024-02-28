Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Financial Comparison

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80% Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oddity Tech and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus target price of $49.29, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oddity Tech and Natura &Co’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $478.94 million 4.74 $21.73 million N/A N/A Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.66 -$553.91 million N/A N/A

Oddity Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Natura &Co on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

