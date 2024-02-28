ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 2-5% to $7.44-7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.

ODP Stock Up 0.1 %

ODP stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. ODP has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ODP will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ODP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ODP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ODP by 875.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 2,326.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

