Old Well Partners LLC Buys Shares of 58,000 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

EDU stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.42. The company had a trading volume of 391,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,666. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.