Old Well Partners LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Old Well Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for 2.6% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 25,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of BILI stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,227. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

