Old Well Partners LLC Sells 214,500 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,500 shares during the quarter. NU comprises approximately 6.7% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 647.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after buying an additional 47,554,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NU by 804.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,861,000 after buying an additional 22,192,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NU by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. 12,816,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,623,281. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.23.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NU. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

