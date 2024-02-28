OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

OCX opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

