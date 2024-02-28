One01 Capital LP Acquires 3,700 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

One01 Capital LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 6.6% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,646 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,293 shares of company stock valued at $52,718,274 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.11. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

