One01 Capital LP Grows Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

One01 Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131,915 shares during the period. CEMEX comprises 3.9% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,181,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after buying an additional 653,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CEMEX by 3,218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CEMEX by 701.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,848,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,750 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 1,346,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,893. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
