One01 Capital LP Has $2.07 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

One01 Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 2.5% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 229.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.