Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,558.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

