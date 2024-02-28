Operose Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

