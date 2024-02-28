Operose Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 419 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.