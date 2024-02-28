Operose Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Operose Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,790,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

