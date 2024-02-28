Operose Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 427 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.71.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

