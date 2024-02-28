Operose Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 118.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.64. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $92.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.