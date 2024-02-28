Operose Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Balchem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Balchem by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

