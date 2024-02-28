Operose Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after acquiring an additional 340,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

