Operose Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at $74,005,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,695 shares of company stock worth $28,002,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $263.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.